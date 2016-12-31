Mikulovich Joins Rush

RAPID CITY, SD- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the team has signed rookie defenseman Alex Mikulovich. He will make his Rush debut tonight at wear #24.

Mikulovich comes to the Rush after starting the season in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star. The 6'3", 205-pound blue-liner appeared in 7 games for the club and registered 6 PIM. Mikulovich is coming off of a successful three-year career in the OHL with the Niagara IceDogs, where he logged action in 170 games and compiled 11 goals, 23 assists, and 34 points. Last year, the native of Chelyabinsk, Russia competed for his home nation in the 2015 U-20 World Junior Championships, and finished as a silver medalist and runner-up to Team Finland.

