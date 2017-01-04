Mike Magee Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

January 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire News Release





Mike Magee, who joined his hometown Chicago Fire midseason in 2013 and scored 15 goals en route to that season's MLS MVP honors, announced his retirement from professional soccer Wednesday after 15 MLS seasons. Magee, 32, scored 28 goals across 60 competitive appearances for the Men In Red (2013-15) -- leaving him tied for sixth on Chicago's all-time list -- and totaled 70 MLS regular-season goals during his time in New York, Chicago and two stints in Los Angeles.

Magee also left his stamp away from the pitch while in Chicago, both in the community as well as on screen with his memorable portrayal of "Mike Magee's Day Off."

"I have been fortunate to enjoy an incredible 14-year career in Major League Soccer," Magee said in a press release published on LAGalaxy.com. "It has been an honor to represent the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy and to be a part of a league that continues to grow so rapidly in this country. I am extremely thankful to everyone that has supported, inspired and guided me on and off the field throughout my time as a professional. I look forward to the next step in this journey as a spend time with my family and friends."

Magee's full statement on retirement can be seen in the Instagram post below. Thanks to Magic Mike for the memories and best of luck in the future!

@LAGalaxy @MLS @ChicagoFire @NewYorkRedBulls The last 14 years will keep a smile on my face forever #ThankYou

- Mike Magee (@magee18) January 4, 2017

What a run for Magic Mike.

Congrats to 2013 MLS MVP and Chicago's own @magee18 on a tremendous career. All the best in retirement! #cf97 pic.twitter.com/utSOXRcV5E

- Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) January 4, 2017

@magee18 Thank you for everything that you have given to the game. Congratulations on a wonderful career.

- Atul Khosla (@atulkhosla) January 4, 2017

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.