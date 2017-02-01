Mike Grella Undergoes Successful Procedure

February 1, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release





HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella underwent a successful scope of his left knee on Monday with Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Grella is expected to return in two to four weeks. The Glen Cove, N.Y. native has 16 goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances over the last two seasons.

