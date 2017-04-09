Mike Cazzola Named Komets MVP

News Release

Fort Wayne, IN ---The Komets announced their 2016-17 End-of-Season Player Awards Saturday night following the regular season home finale 6-1 win over the Quad City Mallards at the Memorial Coliseum. The awards were presented as follows: - Bud Gallmeier Memorial Trophy/Community Service Award, for community service and dedication to the game of hockey in memory of long-time Komet beat writer Bud Gallmeier. Winner: Mike Embach (third time)- The Wiegmann Family "True Komet" Award, exemplifying team spirit and a positive attitude on and off the ice. Winner: Jamie Schaafsma- The Komets Most Improved Player Award for the player showing the most improvement from the beginning of the season to the end and has been on the Komet roster since the start of the season. Winner: Gabriel Desjardins- The Mr. Hustle Award, in honor of the memory of Cliff and Jean Fell, Jim and William Fell, and Pat Curtis, long-time Komet fans. The award considers a player's personal statistics (goals, assists and on-ice hits at home) and overall up-tempo style of game. Winner: Kyle Thomas (second consecutive year)

- The Unsung Hero Award, the Komets' 5/30 award in tribute to Komet Hall-of-Famers Robbie Irons and the late Terry Pembroke, given to the player whose hard work, dedication to his teammates and love of the game is in the true spirit of Komet legends Robbie Irons and Terry Pembroke. Winner: Garrett Bartus- The NOB Brick Award, for the Stonewall Defensive Forward of the season. Winner: Shawn Szydlowski (second consecutive year)- The Komet Defenseman of the Year Award for his overall play at both ends of the ice. Winner: Cody Sol- The Komet Rookie of the Year Award. Winner: Mike Cazzola- The Komet Most Valuable Player Award, known as the Foss Folk Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Folk family and voted on by the Komet players themselves. Winner: Mike Cazzola

