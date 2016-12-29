Mike Aviani Returns from AHL Rochester

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that forward Mike Aviani has returned to the team from loan to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Aviani, 23, returns to the 'Blades after recording five points (2g, 3a) in 13 games played during his call up with Rochester. Aviani has registered 11 points (3g, 8a) in 11 appearances with the Everblades this season.

Aviani posted 16 points (8g, 8a) in 23 games played with Florida last season. In addition, Aviani logged an assist in seven AHL appearances last season split between the San Jose Barracuda and the Iowa Wild.

The 5-11, 195-pound center totaled 25 points (10g, 15a) in 54 games during his rookie campaign with the 'Blades during the 2014-15 season. Aviani opened the 2014-15 season appearing in two games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

The Surrey, BC native amassed 205 points during his five seasons with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2009-2014. Aviani recorded a career-best 81 points (38g, 43a) campaign in 2013-14.

Aviani is expected to be available tonight when the Everblades battle the Atlanta Gladiators in Duluth, Georgia. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or by CLICKING HERE

