Mike Amadio Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward Mike Amadio has been named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for the month of December.
Amadio led all AHL skaters with 16 assists and 21 points in 14 games during December and carries an 11-game assist streak into the new year, tied for the longest in the AHL since 2014.
Amadio picked up an assist on Dec. 3 at Tucson and then began his current scoring streak with an assist on Dec. 9 at Texas. He recorded two goals and an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory at San Antonio on Dec. 10, his first of eight multiple-point games over the next nine contests. Amadio had a goal and an assist each in come-from-behind wins at Texas on Dec. 13 and at Stockton on Dec. 15, and his second assist of the night set up the winning goal in a 4-3 overtime decision vs. Texas on Dec. 20. He notched a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Bakersfield on Dec. 27, and assisted on the winner in the final minute of regulation in a 4-3 victory over Stockton on Dec. 29.
A third-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2014 NHL Draft, Amadio has tallied seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 24 games with Ontario this season. He also made his NHL debut with the Kings on Oct. 26 and notched one goal in eight games. The 21-year-old native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., recorded 41 points as a rookie in 2016-17, and shows 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points in 92 career AHL games.
In addition to Amadio's recognition, the AHL announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Daniel Sprong has been named Rookie of the Month and Manitoba Moose goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been awarded Goaltender of the Month honors for December.
Each monthly award winner will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming home game in recognition of his achievement.
