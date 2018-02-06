Midweek Report: ThunderBolts Return Home to Face Bulls, RiverKings

Evansville, Ind: After being on the road the past two weekends, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center for the upcoming weekend, taking on the Birmingham Bulls and Mississippi RiverKings before embarking on a much shorter road trip for a single game in Mississippi on Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts played against the Pensacola Ice Flyers this past weekend down in Florida, falling in both games, 9-5 and 8-2, respectively. Despite that, Dave Williams finished the weekend with a goal and two assists and Dylan Clarke picked up a goal in each game.

The Week Ahead:

Evansville starts the weekend a day early, with a game on Thursday against the Birmingham Bulls. It'll be Thirsty Thursday where you can purchase tallboy beers for only $3 for the entirety of the contest. Face-off starts a little earlier, at 6:15 p.m. CST. Friday night, the Bolts host Mississippi, starting at 7:15 p.m. CST. Following the contest, there will be a special performance by Deante Ramon and the Rise. The weekend concludes with a game at the Landers Center against the Mississippi RiverKings, beginning at 7:15 p.m. CST. All games can be viewed on SPHL Live and can be listened to for free on Thunderbolts Radio on MixLr.

Scouting the Opponent:

- Birmingham Bulls: o Record: 10-20-5, 25 Points, 10th Place o Evansville 17-18 Record vs Bulls: 5-0 o Leading Goal Scorer: Josh Harris (14 Goals) o Leading Point Scorer: Josh Harris (25 Points) o Primary Goaltender: Charlie Millen (4-4-1, 3.25 GAA, .908 Save %)

The Bulls hosted a pair of games on home ice this past weekend against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Justin Larson and Josh Harris would score for Birmingham on Friday, but they would lose the first game 5-2. On Saturday, the Bulls would pepper the Marksmen goaltender with 60 shots, but trailed 1-0 through most of the third period. They would finally score with just over three minutes left, as Phil Tesoriero tied the game. The contest went to a shootout and Andy Bathgate would tally the winning shootout goal, winning the game for Birmingham.

- Mississippi RiverKings o Record: 16-17-2, 34 Points, 7th Place o Evansville 17-18 Record vs RiverKings: 2-0-1 o Leading Goal Scorer: Devin Mantha/Shane Bennett (13 Goals) o Leading Point Scorer: Devin Mantha (33 Points) o Primary Goaltender: Tyler Green (13-12-2, 2.96 GAA, .903 Save %)

The RiverKings would play in two blowout games over the weekend in Macon and were on opposite ends of the blowout with each game. Friday night, Tyler Green would be chased as he allowed 6 goals on 18 shots, as the Mayhem shot out to a 6-0 lead. Ryan Marcuz would end the shutout, but the RiverKings still fell 6-1. The next night, the role would be reversed, as seven different RiverKings would score goals as they stormed their way to an 8-3 redemption victory. Devin Mantha scored two goals, with the additional tallies coming from Marcuz, Taylor Pryce, Brantley Sherwood, Shane Bennett, Bryan Arneson and Matt Harrington.

Transactions:

* 2/03: Mike Fazio placed on waivers * 2/03: Nick Lazorko activated from Injured Reserve

