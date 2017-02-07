Midweek Matchup Features 90's Night and Free Pizza

February 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (14-23-7-3) return to the BMO Harris Bank Center to host 90's night tonight against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves (26-16-3-3).

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m. The IceHogs are celebrating I Love the 90's Night with 90's-themed promotions, trivia, music, photo booth opportunity and giveaways. In addition, fans who purchase a ticket to tonight's IceHogs game can redeem that ticket for a buy-one, get-one-free special to the "I Love the 90's" concert at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Feb. 10 (7 p.m.).

Tonight's slate of promotions also includes a free slice of pizza for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of Papa John's.

Tonight is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and WXRX Dollar Day, and fans who attended Rockford's 3-1 victory over Grand Rapids on Monday, Jan. 16, can redeem that afternoon's ticket for a free ticket to tonight's game. In addition, if the IceHogs defeat the Wolves, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the Tuesday, Feb. 28 game.

Tuesday also features a giveaway for one $50 Fas Fuel gift card. Also, as part of WXRX Dollar Days, fans can take advantage of $2 beers, soft drinks, hot dogs and companion tickets.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: The IceHogs take on the Wolves after falling 3-2 in overtime to Chicago Saturday night in Rosemont, extending the Hogs winless streak to seven games. The last time the two teams' met in Rockford, the IceHogs won, 6-3, on Jan. 8.

After notching two goals against Chicago on Saturday, Spencer Abbott now leads the IceHogs as the team's top scorer recording 11g-16a-27pts in 43 games. Against Chicago, Mark McNeill leads the Hogs, tallying 2g-9a-11pts in 10 games this season. McNeill notched his fourth multi-point game of the 2016-17 series with Chicago Dec. 28 at the BMO, and now has points in seven of his 10 games against the Wolves.

The Wolves enter tonight's contest without their top scorer, Kenny Agostino (18g-42a-60pts), who was recalled by the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, Feb. 5. Wade Megan continues to lead the Wolves in the 2016-17 series against the IceHogs however, notching 7g-7a-14pts in the ten contests.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. The IceHogs begin a five-game home stand Saturday night when they face the Rampage for the fourth time this season. The first 2,500 will receive an IceHogs T-shirt compliments of Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.