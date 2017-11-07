News Release

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzmán has been called up by Costa Rica for a pair of international friendlies, it was announced today. Additionally, defender/midfielder Bill Tuiloma has been called up by New Zealand for a pair of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Following a successful qualifying run for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Guzmán, 27, and Costa Rica will face Spain in an international friendly on Saturday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. (Pacific), the match will take place at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, Spain. Three days later, Costa Rica will travel to face Hungary in a friendly match on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Set to kickoff at 11:15 a.m. (Pacific), the Nov. 14 match against Hungary will take place at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Since making his senior team debut in 2010, Guzmán has earned 42 caps on the international stage, representing Costa Rica at the 2011 Copa America, the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011, 2015, 2017) and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. During the 2017 MLS season, Guzmán made 26 appearances (25 starts) for the Timbers across all competitions, recording one goal and six assists.

Tuiloma, 22, and New Zealand will play home and away matches against Peru in the intercontinental 2018 FIFA World Cup playoffs, as part of the team's qualification process for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the All Whites will open against Peru at home, playing host to the South American side at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) on Friday, Nov. 10. Four days later, New Zealand will travel to Peru for the second-leg match at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru on Wednesday, Nov. 15, beginning at 6:15 p.m. (Pacific). With a win in the two-game series, New Zealand will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Tuiloma has made 20 international appearances for the New Zealand senior team since making his debut in 2013, most recently appearing in five 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches and three FIFA Confederations Cup fixtures in 2017.

