Midfielder Ben Speas Becomes Indy Eleven's First New Signing for 2017

January 24, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Indy Eleven News Release





INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday) -Indy Eleven has added its first new face for the upcoming 2017 season with today's signing of midfielder Ben Speas. Per club policy, details of the contract that brings Speas to the Circle City will not be released.

"Ben is an experienced player who has great quickness and technical ability going to goal," said Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson. "He is also comfortable on either flank, so his versatility will allow us to replenish our midfield corps with a quality performer, especially on the left side."

Speas scored four goals and dished out three assists with Minnesota United FC during 23 NASL games in his lone season with the "Loons" in 2016. Prior to his jump to the NASL, Speas began his professional career with Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew SC from 2012-15, the Home Grown product tallying two goals and four assists during 41 MLS regular season games and one postseason appearance.

"I like how Indy Eleven is set up and what Coach Hankinson has done here, so it's something I wanted to be a part of," said Speas, who turned 26 years old last Tuesday. "Last year was my first in the NASL and I really enjoyed it. The teams and the quality of play are good, and for me Indy was at the top of the list."

A standout during his collegiate career, Speas reached the NCAA Men's College Cup Final in all three seasons of play, winning his first title with the University of Akron as a sophomore in 2010 and adding a second crown - and the College Cup MVP honor - in 2011 with the North Carolina Tarheels.

Speas becomes the 11th Indy Eleven player signed for 2017, and "Indiana's Team" anticipates at least one additional member to be added to the roster this week. Visit IndyEleven.com/roster to keep tabs on the roster in the build-up to Indy's fourth season of NASL beginning Saturday, March 25. Indy Eleven will open its 16-game home schedule at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium the following weekend on Saturday, April 1. Season Ticket packages featuring discounted prices for 17 games remain available; for details, visit www.CueTheSmoke.com.

www.IndyEleven.com / @IndyEleven on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

About Indy Eleven Professional Soccer

The upcoming 2017 season will mark the fourth year of play for Indy Eleven in the North American Soccer League (NASL), a professional soccer league based in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. After leading the NASL in attendance in each of its first two seasons at IUPUI's Michael A. Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indy Eleven's remarkable 2016 campaign included winning the first trophy in club history, the NASL Spring Season championship, and earning its first postseason appearance that ended in The Championship Final.

Since its launch in 2013, Indy Eleven's mission - "To win championships with and for the community" - has stayed true to its aim of fielding a team that represents the State of Indiana proudly on and off the field.

