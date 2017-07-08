Middle Innings Too Much Trouble for Brewers in Loss

News Release

HELENA, MT - The Helena Brewers (9-10) split their first half series with the Billings Mustangs four games apiece after falling 9-2 on Friday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Billings (12-7) got on the board after sending just three batters to the plate. The Mustangs used a pair of singles to put runners on the corners and scored the opening run on a double play ball hit by Stuart Fairchild, taking a 1-0 lead.

Helena found a response in the bottom of the second inning. Designated hitter Jay Feliciano started the frame with a solo blast over the left field wall, his third of the season, to pull the Brewers even at 1-1. One-out singles by Zach Clark and Yerald Martinez put a pair of runners on base, and after a strikeout by Chad McClanahan, Franly Mallen reached on a fielding error by the pitcher Matt Blandino, loading the bases. Nick Roscetti followed with a ground ball to third base that was picked up by Alejo Lopez . Instead of making the throw across the diamond, Lopez tried to outrun Martinez to the base. Martinez won the foot race and Clark came in to score to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

The Mustangs were able to get to Brewers pitching in the fourth, stringing together four straight hits to bring in four runs, chasing starter Alec Bettinger (1-1) from the contest. In his first professional start, Bettinger tossed 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out one.

Billings added another three runs in the fifth when Lopez drew a bases loaded walk and Mitch Trees singled in a pair of runs, extending the Mustangs lead to 8-2.

On offense, Helena did not record a hit after the third inning and managed just three base runners on three walks. From the third inning to the seventh, Billings pitching retired 12 Brewers in a row and 15 of 16 batters faced.

The Brewers return to action on Saturday night when they begin a three-game series with the Missoula Osprey at 7:35 PM. Helena sends RHP Dylan File (0-0, 4.50) to the mound against RHP Tyler Vail (0-0, 10.03). It's Fireworks Night at Kindrick Legion Field, sponsored by Toyota and Lewis & Clark Library. Tickets to all Helena Brewers games can be purchased at the box office, over the phone at (406)-495-0500 or online at helenabrewers.net.

