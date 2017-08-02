Middle Innings Hurt Redbirds in toughLoss

News Release

RENO, Nevada - The first-place Memphis Redbirds took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday night in Reno, Nevada, but the Aces scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings and 10 runs total in the fourth-seventh frames and knocked off the Redbirds in the series finale, 10-5.

Despite the loss, the Redbirds have won 25 of their last 32 games and boast a Triple-A Baseball-leading 71-38 record. With the series split with the Aces (64-46), Memphis has won or tied 24-straight series, dating back to losing three-of-four games at Colorado Springs from April 18-21.

Breyvic Valera was 3-for-5 with a home run, his third of the season, and three RBI, and Alex Mejia and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits for the Redbirds. The three-hit game was Valera's ninth of the season.

Matt Pearce took the loss, giving up six runs and eight hits in 4.0 innings. Mike Mayers and Miguel Socolovich both gave up a pair of runs in relief, before Arturo Reyes threw a perfect eighth inning.

Memphis was 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

After a day off tomorrow, the Redbirds head to Tacoma to finish their eight-game, nine-day road trip with a four game series against the Rainiers (Mariners).

