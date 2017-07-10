Mid-Innings Surge Lifts JetHawks over Ports

News Release

LANCASTER, Calif. - For a second straight night, the Lancaster JetHawks took advantage of a second-inning error on their way to a lopsided win over the Stockton Ports. The JetHawks scored three unearned runs in the second inning and surged to a big lead in the middle innings to send Stockton to an 11-6 loss on Sunday night at The Hangar.

The Ports opened the scoring in the top of the first. With runners at first and second and two outs, Mikey White hit a ground-rule double to center that gave Stockton a 1-0 lead.

After Chris Bassitt started the game on a Major League rehab assignment and pitched a perfect first inning (three groundouts, six pitches, all strikes), Evan Manarino (4-5) took over to begin the second. With two outs in the bottom of the second, Wes Rogers doubled and Mylz Jones came up next and hit a ground ball to the shortstop Eli White . White made an errant throw to first that allowed Rogers to score and prolong the inning. Lancaster took full advantage as Chris Rabago tripled and Wilson Soriano knocked an RBI single to center to put the JetHawks in front 3-1.

Stockton got a run back in the top of the third. Sandber Pimentel hit a solo homer with two outs to center field to cut the JetHawks lead to 3-2. It ended up being the last run allowed by JetHawks starter Brandon Gold (1-0), who picked up his first California League victory after going seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out six and not issuing a walk.

Lancaster began to pull away in the fifth. Soriano tripled to open the inning and scored on an ensuing double by Garrett Hampson to make it 4-2. Hampson scored two batters later on a Sam Hilliard sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 score.

The JetHawks biggest inning of the night came in the sixth, an inning that they opened with five straight singles. Manarino allowed the first four hits, including a two-run single to Rabago that made it 7-2 before being lifted for Jared Lyons . Lyons would surrender an RBI single to Soriano and then a sac-fly to Hampson that ran the Lancaster lead to 9-2.

Manarino would suffer the loss, going four-plus innings and allowing nine runs (six earned) on a career-high 11 hits while striking out three. Lyons would pitch through the seventh and give up a leadoff double to Hamlet Marte followed by a two-run homer to Rogers that stretch the JetHawks lead to 11-2. Lyons allowed two runs on four hits over two innings of work.

After Helmis Rodriguez pitched a scoreless eighth for the JetHawks, Cristian Quentin came on to pitch the ninth and issued three straight walks to open the inning. With the bases loaded, Max Schuh was summoned from the bullpen and issued a bases-loaded walk to Santiago Chavez and then hit Nate Mondou to bring in another run. With the bases still loaded and still nobody out, Eli White hit a ground ball to third on which the JetHawks tried to turn a double play. After the out at second was recorded, the second baseman Hampson made an errant throw to first that allowed Chavez to score an additional run to make it 11-6. Schuh would then get Siddall to pop out to shortstop and Pimentel to strike out to end the ballgame.

Quentin did not record an out in the ninth and allowed three runs and Schuh was charged with one run that ended up being unearned because of the error. Stockton scored four runs in the ninth without the benefit of a hit.

The Ports and JetHawks wrap up their season series on Monday night at The Hangar. In a battle of left-handers, Dalton Sawyer (1-1, 2.16 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Ty Culbreth (1-0, 1.50 ERA) for Lancaster. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PDT.

