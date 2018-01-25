Michigan Duo Bound for Titletown

News Release

Green Bay, Wis - A pair of University of Michigan Wolverines will make their way to Titletown, USA this summer, as the Green Bay Bullfrogs have announced the signings of redshirt sophomore, left-handed pitcher Ben Keizer and junior infielder Blake Nelson for the 2018 season. The duo hails from a traditional baseball power in the Big Ten conference and look to provide sparks defensively and at the plate.

Ben Keizer, a 6-2 southpaw from Portage, Mich., made three appearances out of the bullpen as a redshirt freshman in 2017, allowing no runs in two and a third innings pitched with a pair of strikeouts. He was named Academic All-Big Ten and a 2016-17 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar at the conclusion of his first active season in a maize and blue uniform.

Blake Nelson, a 6-1 utility infielder from Normandy Park, Wash., enters his first campaign at Michigan this spring after spending his previous two collegiate seasons at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Ariz. Nelson played in 54 games for the Cougars in 2017, hitting .289 with 54 total hits including 12 doubles, five triples and one home run as a sophomore. Nelson posted an even more impressive freshman campaign in 2016, tallying a .333 average with 53 hits, 44 RBIs and a .429 on-base percentage. He also stole 40 bases in his JUCO career, including 23 his sophomore season which was second on the Cougar statistical charts.

The Bullfrogs start the 2018 campaign on the road with a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, before returning for the home opener against the Madison Mallards on Thursday, May 31st at 7:05 p.m.

