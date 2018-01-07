Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame opens nominations for 2018 class

News Release

LANSING, Mich. - Who's your Michigan Baseball Hall of Famer? Public nominations are now being sought for the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame's 2018 Hall of Fame ballot!

Submit your nominations of players, coaches, contributors, and teams, representing every level from Little League to the Major Leagues, to MichiganBaseballHall.org.

The nominating period will close on Saturday, January 27th, with the Hall of Fame ballot moving on to the nine-member voting committee.

The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be inducted in a special ceremony prior to the Lugnuts' game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday, August 11th.

The mission of the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame: 1) Honor the state's baseball heroes of yesterday; 2) Celebrate the national pastime today; 3) Inspire the baseball fans and ballplayers of tomorrow.

The first two Hall of Fame classes included the record-setting Homer High School Trojans; high school coaching legends Pat O'Keefe and Larry Tuttle; longtime voice of the Tigers Ernie Harwell; and standout players Jim Abbott, Bill Freehan, Charlie Gehringer, Kirk Gibson, Al Kaline, Hal Newhouser, John Smoltz and Alan Trammell.

This past season, the legendary Ty Cobb and the 1959 Hamtramck Little League Champions were inducted in a ceremony leading up to the Lansing Lugnuts' game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

For more information on the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame or to learn how to submit a nomination, visit MichiganBaseballHall.org or call 517-485-4500 .

