Michigan Baseball Foundation gets permanent online home

News Release

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) recently launched michiganbaseballfoundation.org to better communicate MBF's various economic development and community efforts and to make a clear distinction between MBF and MBF Enterprises, a related non-profit organization that owns the Great Lakes Loons, ESPN 100.9-FM, and State Street restaurant. MBF and MBF Enterprises are separate non-profit organizations, but are linked by a common purpose to drive economic development and quality of life in the Great Lakes Bay Region through social enterprise.

The new site, developed in partnership with Midland-based Aberro Creative, provides detailed information and history in MBF's four key focus areas:

- Ownership and Operation of Dow Diamond - Award-winning professional baseball stadium and events center that is the home of the Great Lakes Loons and ESPN 100.9-FM.

- Momentum Midland - Collaborative effort that conceives and implements public space improvements, additional programming, and private development in and around downtown Midland.

- Grants - MBF awards grants annually to support projects of organizations working with young people in the region. In 2017, MBF crossed the $1 million mark in total grants awarded since inception of the program in 2008.

- Fund development - MBF has an annual giving program and hosts fund development events to support the long-term needs of Dow Diamond and MBF's overall mission.

"Since its inception in 2006, MBF and MBF Enterprises have grown and evolved," MBF and MBF Enterprises President Paul Barbeau said. "In the early days, we incorporated all information at Loons.com, but that has become more difficult and maybe a bit confusing to various audiences. We are excited to launch a dedicated MBF site to better communicate our efforts and engage our community."

The site provides a direct link to the MBF Grant Application. The deadline to apply for a 2018 grant from the Michigan Baseball Foundation is this Friday, February 2. MBF considers grants applications for projects from organizations in the region that contribute to regional economic development and/or serve young people. A link for donors to contribute to MBF directly online also has been added to the site.

The MBF Enterprises companies will each continue to maintain individual websites at Loons.com, ESPN1009.com, and statestreetmi.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

