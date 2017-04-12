Michalek to Minnesota

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Wednesday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Steve Michalek (pronounced MIKE-ah-leck) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). He will serve as the Wild's third goalie on Wednesday in Game 1 of its First Round series against the St. Louis Blues at 8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports North, NBCSN and KFAN 100.3 FM.

Michalek, 23 (8/6/93), is 12-14-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average (GAA), a .918 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout 29 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Hartford, Conn., is 19-19-1 with a 2.64 GAA, a .916 SV% and one shutout in 43 career AHL contests with Iowa. Michalek went 21-13-3 with a 2.28 GAA, a .924 SV% and three shutouts in 37 games for Harvard (ECAC) in 2014-15 helping the Crimson win the ECAC Championship and advance to the NCAA tournament. He was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft in Saint Paul and has not appeared in an NHL game.

