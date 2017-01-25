Michael Phelps Makes Splash at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The most decorated Olympian ever made a splash at Parkview Field on Tuesday night. Swimming superstar Michael Phelps visited the home of the TinCaps for a special event hosted by Master Spas.

Phelps, who has 28 Olympic medals to his name, including 23 gold, arrived via helicopter, landing on the ballpark's outfield grass. He then met with representatives from Master Spas in Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge. Master Spas, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world and one of the largest portable spa and hot tub manufacturers in the country.

"It's a great field, a great venue," said the 31-year-old Phelps, who'd been to the Summit City before but never to Parkview Field. "I've heard it's one of the best minor league parks in the country. Hopefully I'll have a chance to come back and check a game out."

Phelps - joined by his longtime coach, Bob Bowman - was here to discuss Master Spas' new product development and to talk with dealers during the company's annual training event. He's had a relationship with Master Spas since 2010.

"It was an absolute privilege and honor for the TinCaps and Parkview Field to welcome Michael Phelps, Bob Bowman, and all our friends from Master Spas," said Mike Nutter, TinCaps President. "We've been fortunate to host many amazing people here over the years, but it doesn't get bigger than this. The success and growth of Master Spas is another great example of how the City of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana continue to be on the rise."

"Master Spas has made it a point to host events locally whenever possible," said Bob Lauter, Master Spas CEO. "This is the second large event that we have been privileged to host in Fort Wayne in the last 12 months, and we are ecstatic to have had Michael and Bob in attendance to experience the revitalization that is happening downtown."

Parkview Field, which has been ranked the No. 1 ballpark in Minor League Baseball five of the past six years, including in 2016, hosts more than 700 non-TinCaps events each year. Other notable non-baseball guests at Parkview Field have included current Vice President Mike Pence, musicians like Florida Georgia Line and Nelly, and NFL stars such as Pat McAfee and Adam Vinatieri of the Indianapolis Colts.

