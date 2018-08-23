Michael Named Eastern League Postseason All-Star

BINGHAMTON, NY - Levi Michael has been recognized by the Eastern League as a Postseason All-Star. Each season, the league acknowledges the top players at every position as voted on by managers, media members, and team officials.

Michael, named the league's best utility player, compiled a career season in his first year in the Mets organization. In 103 games with the Rumble Ponies, Michael hit .305 with a career-high 42 extra-base hits, including a team-best 30 doubles and 10 home runs. He ranks fourth in the league in batting average, second in on-base percentage (.391), tied for fourth in doubles and runs scored (72). Michael backed up his strong bat with a versatile glove, logging time at six different positions.

Michael is the sixth player in franchise history to be named the best utility player in the league. He joins Mark Kiger (2007), Daniel Murphy (2008), Josh Satin (2011), Brian Burgamy (2014), and Josh Rodriguez (2015).

