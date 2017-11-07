Miami FC Goalkeeper Daniel Vega Wins NASL Golden Glove Award

News Release

NEW YORK (November 6, 2017) - Miami FC star Daniel Vega is the winner of the 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) Golden Glove award, which goes to the goalkeeper with the lowest goals against average in league play.

Vega, 33, had a sensational year, finishing as the only NASL goalkeeper to start all 32 regular-season games. The veteran's form helped Miami claim both the Spring and Fall Season titles, as well as the top overall seed in The Championship, the league's four-team postseason tournament.

A native of Cutral CÃ", Argentina, Vega posted a goals against average of 0.88, conceding a league-low 28 goals in 2017. He kept 15 clean sheets, which put him just one shy of the NASL Modern Era record. The 6-foot-2 shot-stopper played every single minute of every game.

In his second season with Miami, Vega set the league record for most wins in season by a goalkeeper with 20. The Argentine star joined Alessandro Nesta's side in 2016 after spending three seasons with Cypriot giant Anorthosis Famagusta FC.

Previous Winners

2011: Evan Bush (Montreal Impact, 0. 76 GAA)

2012: Daryl Sattler (San Antonio Scorpions, (0.80 GAA)

2013: Kyle Reynish (New York Cosmos, 0.92 GAA)

2014: John Smits (FC Edmonton, 0.90 GAA)

2015: Romuald Peiser (Ottawa Fury FC, 0.76 GAA)

2016: Matt VanOekel (FC Edmonton), 0.55 GAA)

