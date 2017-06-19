Miami FC Forward Vincenzo Rennella Named NASL Player of the Week

News Release

NEW YORK - The hottest player on the hottest team in the North American Soccer League (NASL) is Vincenzo Rennella. The French forward scored twice and added an assist in Miami FC's 4-0 win over Jacksonville Armada FC on Saturday night, earning NASL Player of the Week honors for the first time this year.

Rennella has scored in six of his last seven league games, and now leads the NASL in goals with seven. The 28-year-old forward's scorching run of form has helped Miami jump out to a commanding lead in the Spring Season Standings. The club is seven points clear of second-place San Francisco with four games to play.

Saturday's win over Jacksonville may have been Miami's best performance of the season, and Rennella was a focal point all night. After StÃ© fano Pinho's opener, Rennella finished off a beautiful move through the midfield in the 27th minute. Dylan Mares took a pass from Richie Ryan, and picked out Rennella on the left side of penalty area before the Frenchman fired a shot into the top corner.

In the second half, Rennella made it 3-0 after running onto a long pass from substitute midfielder Ariel MartÃ- nez. The 6-foot-2 forward calmly rounded visiting goalkeeper Kyle Nasta and finished into an empty net for his second goal of the game. Rennella and MartÃ- nez swapped roles six minutes later when the forward picked out the Cuban veteran for a late goal to make it 4-0.

Born in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, Rennella came up through the AS Cannes youth system. Since making his professional debut in 2006, he has played top-flight action in Switzerland (Grasshoppers), Italy (Cesena), and Spain (Real Betis).

Rennella joined Miami from Spanish side Real Valladolid last August. He scored three goals in 14 appearances last season, and in 12 league appearances this year, he has already racked up seven goals and four assists.

Miami hosts the third-place New York Cosmos on Saturday in a matchup that will air nationally on beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT at 7:30 p.m. ET.

