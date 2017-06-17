Miami FC Extends Its League-Lead with Win over Armada

News Release

MIAMI -Â The Miami FC faced off against Jacksonville Armada FC on Saturday night,Â beating their in-state rivals 4-0 and extending their first-place lead to a comfortable seven points. StÃ©fano Pinho, Vincenzo Rennella and Ariel MartÃ­nez were the goalscorers of the night.

"We played a great match today and my players continue to impress me," said Head Coach Alessandro Nesta. "Every match you can fix something, we have to continue to get better because we still haven't won anything."

This was Miami's second win over Jacksonville in the past two weeks. Miami is now unbeaten in their last 12 matches.

Miami started the match with full controlÂ of the ball, as Jacksonville didn\'t hold possession of it until the 2:20 mark of the match.Â

Left back Blake Smith got the first shot of the matchÂ in the eighth minute, uncorking an ambitious attempt from outside the box that was saved by Jacksonville Armada fill-in goalkeeper Kyle Nasta.Â

Miami would keep up the offensive pressure and score the match\'s first goal in the 15th minute. Kwadwo Poku fired a low shot past Nasta that hit off the left post. The ball then bounced off the goalkeeper\'s back and into the path of Pinho, who smashed it into the back of the net to put Miami up 1-0.

Just 12 minutes later, Miami would double its lead with a stupendous offensive attack. Richie Ryan found Dylan Mares on the left wing with a precise, diagonal long pass. Mares then pushed forward and threaded a through ball in the box to Rennella, who erased a tight angle and blasted his shot over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to put Miami up 2-0.

The Orange and Blue continued their forward offensive movements for the rest of the first half, coming close on several occasions but settling for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Substitute Ariel MartÃ­nez came into the match in the 68th minute and had a perfect match off the bench. He started quickly, getting through on goal in the 70th minute, but chipping just off-target.

In the 78th minute, he freed up Rennella with a majestic through ball, which Rennella clung onto, dribbled past the goalkeeper with a ball roll and buried home for the easy finish.Â

MartÃ­nez would come close to tallying his first goal of the season with a beautiful cutback and shot that was cleared off the line in the 80th minute.

A mere five minutes later, MartÃ­nez would get his deserved goal, unleashing a right-footed rocket past the outstretched goalkeeper to give Miami three points and a 4-0 win.

The Miami FC remains at home for its next two matches. First, they square off against the New York Cosmos on Saturday, June 24. After that, the Orange and BlueÂ battle in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS on Wednesday, June 28. For tickets to these matches, visitÂ MiamiFC.com/Tickets.

