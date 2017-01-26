Mexican International Midfielder Gerardo Torrado Returns to Indy Eleven

January 26, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Indy Eleven News Release





Legendary "El Tri" Midfielder is 11th Player Back from 2016 Roster

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday) - Legendary Mexican midfielder Gerardo Torrado confirmed his return to Indy Eleven for a second season today after officially re-signing with "Indiana's Team." Per team policy, terms of the deal that brings "El Borrego" back to the Circle City for the 2017 season will not be released.

Torrado is the 12th player committed to the Indy Eleven roster for 2017, and the 11th returning from the 2016 squad that captured the NASL Spring Season title and appeared in The Championship Final last November. After joining the "Boys in Blue" last June, the 37-year-old Torrado notched one assist across 1,099 minutes of regular season and playoff action in 18 games, including a 75-minute stint in the Final at the New York Cosmos.

"Gerardo's experience in the game is unmatched by any player in the NASL, and every teammate will gain from his calm on the ball and his knowledge of situational play," said Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson. "Having Gerardo around for a full preseason will allow him to provide an even greater impact starting with the Spring Season and lasting throughout the year."

The upcoming 2017 season will mark Torrado's 20th at the professional level, with previous stops highlighted by a 10-year captaincy for Liga MX (Mexican Premier League) powerhouse Cruz Azul during his stint in Mexico City from 2005-2016. The hard-nosed midfielder was a stalwart for the Mexican National Team from 1999-2013, making 12 of his 146 senior appearances for "El Tri" - tied for the second most in the nation's history - during the 2002, 2006 & 2010 FIFA World Cups.

Click here for Torrado's full bio and visit IndyEleven.com/roster to keep tabs on Indy Eleven's roster in the build-up to the team's fourth season of NASL play in 2017.

Indy Eleven will begin the 2017 NASL season on the road on Saturday, March 25, before opening its 16-game regular season home schedule at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Season Ticket packages featuring up to 48% off single-game prices are currently available; for details, visit www.CueTheSmoke.com.

About Indy Eleven Professional Soccer

Since its launch in 2013, Indy Eleven's mission - "To win championships with and for the community" - has stayed true to its aim of fielding a team that represents the State of Indiana proudly on and off the field. The upcoming 2017 season will mark the fourth year of play for Indy Eleven in the North American Soccer League (NASL), a professional soccer league based in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. After leading the NASL in attendance in each of its first two seasons at IUPUI's Michael A. Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indy Eleven's remarkable 2016 campaign included winning the NASL Spring Season title and earning its first postseason appearance, ending in The Championship Final.

