Mets Host Final Home Stand of the Year

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The final home stand is here! The Mets will host their last six games at First Data Field from Tuesday-Sunday against the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees) and Fort Myers Miracle (Twins).

The first five games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and Sunday's finale is a noon start. Do not miss out on your chance to see Mets players, including David Wright, and enjoy all the great promotions at the ballpark. Make sure to stop by the Fan Shop. Items in the team store will range from 25-50 percent off all week. There will also be select hats and T-shirts for $5-$10.

Below is a full list of events for the last week at First Data Field.

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m.

-Fans can get two tickets, two hot dogs and two sodas for just $15.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:30 p.m.

-All You Can Eat and a Seat: For $20 fans get a ticket to the game and access to the smorgasbord of hamburgers, hot dogs, taco bar, salad, popcorn, $2 soda, $2 water and $2 beer.

Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

-Strike Out Hunger Night presented by The Treasure Coast Food Bank: Fans who bring in two non-perishable food items will get a free ticket. The Mets will wear special jerseys to raise funds for the Treasure Coast Food Bank. To bid on the game worn jerseys fans must go through an online auction site (qtego.net/qlink/mets) or text METS to 79230. The auction runs from today until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday - 6:30 p.m.

Free Shirt Friday: The first 500 fans will receive a Mets banana phone T-shirt.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four sodas and one family size popcorn for only $20.

-Fun Run Around the Bases for kids 12-and-under after the game.

Saturday - 6:30 p.m.

-First Responders Night presented by FOX 9-1-1: All first responders get in free with ID.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank!

Sunday - 12:00 p.m.

-Brunch: For $20 get a ticket and access to a superb brunch in the covered terrace from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Brunch items include an omelet station, meat carving station, French toast or pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, danishes, bottomless mimosas and more.

-Klutch's Kids Crew Day: All kids club members get in for free.

Tickets are available in person at the First Data Field box office (opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays), over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 and on www.stluciemets.com.

