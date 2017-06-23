Mets Double up Royals in Opener

News Release

BURLINGTON, N.C.- Kingsport put its Opening Day struggles in the review with a convincing 10-5 road win over the Burlington Royals Thursday night that kicked off the 2017 campaign as the K-Mets sported four multi-hit days behind the strong start of Jose Geraldo on the bump.

The win was only the fourth Opening Day victory for the K-Mets in the last 12 years and the first since a 4-3 win over Johnson City that jump started the 2015 season. With the 10-run effort, the contest was Kingsport's largest Opening Day offensive output since 2006 when the K-Mets tallied 13 runs against the Greeneville Astros.

Had it not been for three nine inning runs for from the Royals, Kingsport could have left with an eight-run win, however, the offense was still enough to enable the K-Mets to double up Burlington to cap the first game of the season.

It did not take long for the K-Mets to get on the board as the visitors became the first Appalachian League team to score a run in 2017 thanks to an RBI single to right field from Wagner Lagrange . The run-scoring hit put Kingsport out in front before Jose Geraldo even took the mound.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Burlington's Michael Gigliotti blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the third inning to hand the Royals its first lead of the game at 2-1. The long ball drove in Oliver Nunez who took a 3-1 offering down to first base to begin the frame.

Kingsport immediately answered in the inning that followed as both Rigoberto Terrazas and Ranfy Adon singled to bring in runners to retake the lead at 3-2. Terrazas's RBI was a line drive to left field that brought in Juan Uriarte while Adon's plated run came off a groundball through the left side of the infield that drove in Terrazas.

From there, the K-Mets gained some insurance in a big way with a five-run top of the sixth inning.

Adon got things going once again to begin the monster inning with a two-run triple to centerfield. Edgardo Fermin followed with another run-scoring hit to center and then later came around to score on the second passed ball of the inning from Burlington catcher Sebastian Rivero . The inning was capped with the second triple of the inning as Anthony Dirocie sped around the bases-plating Lagrange in the process.

Following the five-run sixth inning, Kingsport led the Royals by a score of 8-2.

Kingsport added two more runs in the eighth to cushion the lead to eight runs and to deliver a double-digit scoring effort on Opening Night. Lagrange drove in his second run of the night with an infield single while Dirocie brought in Fermin from third base on an RBI fielder's choice to the short stop. The 10th run of the night for the K-Mets was also Dirocie's second RBI of the game.

The Royals broke into the scoring column twice more on the night in the ninth as Gigliotti belted his second home run of the game. The bomb was a solo shot that sailed well over the left field fence. Two batters later, Dennicher Carrasco drilled a two-run dinger over the fence to cut the deficit in half at 10-5. However, Cal Jones struck out to follow to bring the game to a close.

Kingsport finished the night with 10 runs off 11 hits with one error in the field. Lagrange led the way with three hits and two RBIs while Fermine, Adon and Terrazas all accounted for multi-hit days. Adon drove in three runs and scored three runs from the leadoff spot.

For Burlington, Carrasco led the way with three hits and a homer while Gigliotti tallied two home runs and Jose Marquez notched two base-hits.

Geraldo (1-0) picks up the win for Kingsport after tossing five innings of two-run baseball. The right-hander allowed six hits while also striking out and walking a pair in the win. Nathan Webb (0-1) is handed the loss for the Royals as the starting pitcher allowed three runs during his four innings of work.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Friday night at 7 pm. from Burlington Royals Stadium.

