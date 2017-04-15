Mets Crush Florida 9-5 in Jackie Robinson Celebration Game

News Release

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets thumped the Florida Fire Frogs 9-5 in the Fourth Annual Jackie Robinson Celebration at Historic Dodgertown on Saturday.

Jeff Diehl went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. His two-run homer in the third inning put the Mets up 3-1. They would lead the rest of the way. Diehl capped the Mets scoring with a two-run double in the eighth that made it 9-2.

Jhoan Urena went 3 for 4 and hit a home run at Holman Stadium for the second straight year.

Mets starter Nabil Crismatt fired six effective innings, allowing one earned run on three hits to get the win.

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect seventh with one strikeout in a rehab start.

Shortstop J.C. Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. It was his fourth straight multi hit game.

The Mets have won the Jackie Robinson Celebration Game all three years they've played in it by a combined score of 22-8.

The Mets (5-5), who have won three in a row, go for the four-game sweep of the Fire Frogs (4-6) on Sunday at First Data Field. First pitch is 1 p.m.

