Merry Christmas

Medicine Hat Mavericks

December 21, 2017 - Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) - Medicine Hat Mavericks

News Release

Merry Christmas From Our Family to Yours

This Holiday season we reflect on the amazing people who make our year so incredible... and that's you! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Mavericks.

See you in the New Year!

