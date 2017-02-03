Merchandise Tent Sale, Job Fair and Ticketpalooza Set for Saturday, February 25th

February 3, 2017 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





The Reading Fightin Phils will be hosting their annual job fair for game-day staffing on Saturday, February 25th at FirstEnergy Stadium. New prospective employees are welcome to interview for open positions from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The Fightins are seeking individuals for part-time roles as concession stand employees, vendors, dugout suite waitresses, ticket takers, mascots, diamond girls, security, clean team, and more for the upcoming season. Prospective employees should be expected to work both weeknights and weekends from April to early September. Minimum age and compensation vary by position.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application and meet in the Fightins Team Store on the day of the event prior to being interviewed.

In conjunction with the Job Fair, the Fightins will also be hosting a Merchandise Tent Sale on Sat. Feb. 25th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Discounted merchandise will be available for purchase such as remaining player line-up cards and stadium banners. Brand new 2017 team apparel will also be available for sale in the team store. All merchandise will be at least 10% off, while some items will be as much as 50% off! Fightin Phils Season Ticket Holders and VIP Club members will receive at least 20% off on all items. Fans who spend $50 or more will also receive a FREE Mike Schmidt Bobblehead.

The Fightins will also be hosting Ticketpalooza from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. where season ticket holders, mini-plan holders, and group leaders can pick up their plans or orders for the 2017 season. Fans can also purchase single game tickets for the 2017 season.

The best way to guarantee seats for the most popular promotions and games of the 2017 season is to purchase a Fightins season ticket or mini-plan package today online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, or in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. As a reminder, all season tickets and mini-plan packages are seated first, before single-game tickets go on sale. All season ticket and mini-plan holders will get the best seats at FirstEnergy Stadium as long as the tickets are purchased before February 16th.

Fightins representatives will also be on hand at Ticketpalooza to showcase our group tickets and buffet areas perfect for family get-togethers, corporate outings, church functions, and much more.

Singers and performing groups are welcome to attend on Saturday, February 25th starting at 9:00 a.m. Registration for the event will be taking place in the Fightins Team Store where they will then be directed to perform on the Hardball Cider Stage in Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza. The National Anthem event will also serve as the official tryout to fill any available dates during the 2017 season. All performers who would like to perform the National Anthem in 2017 are recommended to audition on February 25th.

Fans can also sign up for the Ceremonial Flag presented by Savage 61 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. All active military and veterans, both living and that have passed, are honored at each home game during a pre-game ceremony beside their family and friends. During the ceremony, the Fightins will tell each story and explain that the American Flag flying in front of America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, for that game is in honor of that specific person. Following the game, the Fightins will present the veteran or military member with the Ceremonial Flag as a taken of appreciation for that they have done in protection of the United States of America.

In addition to being honored, the veteran or military member will also receive complimentary tickets for them and their family thanks to Savage61 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Available game dates are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Season tickets for the 2017 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium.

