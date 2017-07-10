Memphis Motors into All-Star Break with Best Record

News Release

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - After hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning of last night's win, Breyvic Valera was once again the hero after a two-out home run in the top of the 10th powered the Memphis Redbirds to a 2-1 win over the Nashville Sounds (Athletics) Sunday night in Nashville, Tenn.

The Redbirds head into the All-Star Break with a 56-33 record, their best first-half record in franchise history, and riding wins in 10 of their last 12 games.

The win also gave the Redbirds a 19th-straight series win or split, which looked to be in jeopardy after the Sounds (42-48) won Friday's three-game series opener. Memphis has not lost a series since losing three of four games at Colorado Springs April 18-21.

Including tonight's 2-1 game, five of the six Memphis-Nashville matchups this season have been decided by one run.

The game was scoreless until each team plated a run in the sixth inning. Former Sound Rangel Ravelo singled and scored Harrison Bader, who singled with two outs. The score remained tied at one until the 10th, when Valera's second home run of the season decided the game.

Josh Lucas mowed down the Sounds in the bottom of the 10th in his second inning of work to secure the win. Josh Zeid started and threw 5.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out four. Adolis Garcia was on base three times with two hits and a hit by pitch.

