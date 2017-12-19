Melancon Signs PTO with Belleville Senators

News Release

Norfolk, VA.- The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced the defenseman TJ Melancon has signed a PTO with the Belleville Senators (AHL) on Monday morning.

Melancon, 21, has 13 points (5g, 8a) in 26 games for the Admirals. The first-year defenseman leads all Norfolk blue liners and is fifth on the team in points. Prior to signing the PTO, Melancon has scored four goals in his last seven games.

Prior to turning pro, Melancon spent three seasons with Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. The Oshawa, Ontario native notched 99 points in 200 QMJHL games. Last season Melancon led all QMJHL defensemen in goals (19).

Belleville is the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

The Admirals are back in action Wednesday night as they travel to Orlando for the third of five consecutive games against the Solar Bears.

FOR MORE INFO: Contact Admirals Media Manager Isaac Berky at 757-640-1212 ex. 15 (office),765-610-7777 (cell) or at isaac@norfolkadmirals.com

