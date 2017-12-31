Melancon Released from PTO, Returned to Norfolk

News Release

Norfolk, VA. -The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced the defenseman TJ Melancon has been released from his PTO with the Belleville Senators and returned to the Admirals on Saturday afternoon.

Melancon, 21, appeared in two games with the Senators finishing with a plus-one rating. The defenseman appeared in 26 games with the Admirals this season prior to joining the Senators. Melancon notched 13 points (5g, 8a) while with the Admirals.

The rookie defenseman will not be available as the Admirals take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night, but will rejoin the team ahead of the January 3 game against Wheeling.

