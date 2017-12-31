December 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA. -The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced the defenseman TJ Melancon has been released from his PTO with the Belleville Senators and returned to the Admirals on Saturday afternoon.
Melancon, 21, appeared in two games with the Senators finishing with a plus-one rating. The defenseman appeared in 26 games with the Admirals this season prior to joining the Senators. Melancon notched 13 points (5g, 8a) while with the Admirals.
The rookie defenseman will not be available as the Admirals take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night, but will rejoin the team ahead of the January 3 game against Wheeling.
FOR MORE INFO: Contact Admirals Media Manager Isaac Berky at 757-640-1212 ex. 15 (office),765-610-7777 (cell) or at isaac@norfolkadmirals.com ####
-- Isaac Berky
Media Manager
Norfolk Admirals Hockey
201 E. Brambleton Ave.
Norfolk, VA 23510
Ph: (757) 640-1212 ext. 15
Fax: (757) 622-0552
Primary Email: isaac@norfolkadmirals.com
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2017
- Big Crowd at DCU Center Watch Railers Drop 5-4 Decision to Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Takes a Close One, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Angeli Nets Hat Trick as IceMen Top Ads in Shootout - Norfolk Admirals
- Huntebrinker's Hat Trick Propels Royals to 5-3 Win - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Goz Joins Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Dzierkals Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tony Turgeon Returns to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, December 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: 2017 Wraps up with Matchup against IceMen - Norfolk Admirals
- Melancon Released from PTO, Returned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 30 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Penguins Recall Wydo & Gardiner - Wheeling Nailers
- Marvel Super Hero Night Preview vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- HOME GAME TONIGHT - Sat Dec 30 - Tulsa Oilers vs Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals' Senick Joins Local Special Olympics Board - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall to Eagles - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Edge Mallards in Shootout - Quad City Mallards
- Winquist Matches Solar Bears Record in 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Loses Second of the Week vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Scores Three in the Third Period to Top Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Game Report: Mavericks Edge Oilers in Low-Scoring Battle - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Battle Back, But Fort Wayne Prevails - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Recap: Wings and Walleye Combine for Wild Finish on Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Brampton's Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Greenville - Brampton Beast
- 'Blades Suffer First Regulation Road Loss in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Harrison Nets Pair against Old Team as Admirals Fall in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Rookie Forward Steven Lorentz Reassigned to AHL Charlotte - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Media Advisory New Year's Eve with the Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Admirals Search for Fourth Straight, Hosting IceMen - Norfolk Admirals
- Cleland Joins Royals Roster, Reassigned by AHL's Toron - Reading Royals
- Besse Signs PTO with Tucson - Norfolk Admirals