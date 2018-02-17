Melancon Nets Pair of Goals as the Admirals Top Swamp Rabbits 4-3

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA. - For the second straight night the Admirals never trailed as TJ Melancon netted the game-winning goal with 4:11 left in regulation to give Norfolk a 4-3 victory on Saturday night.

Melancon, who scored twice, was one of three Admirals to record multi-point games joining Grant Besse (1g, 3a) and Brodie Dupont. The Admiral captain, Dupont, celebrated his 31st victory on Saturday night with three assists in the victory. Norfolk has won four straight matchups against the Swamp Rabbits. The victory moved the Admirals into sole possession of fifth place in the South Division.

The Admirals opened the scoring in the first period for the second straight night. Grant Besse gathered in a puck on the left wing, lifting a shot on the net. After Ty Rimmer made the first save Christian Horn, stopped right in front of the net, picked up the rebound and lifted it underneath the shoulder of Rimmer to give the Admirals the 1-0 lead.

The teams would combine for four goals in the second period. TJ Melancon doubled the Admirals lead less than a minute into the period. On the power play Brodie Dupont slid a puck out to Melancon at the top of the right circle who unleashed a one-timer that snuck past Rimmer, giving the Admirals a 2-0 lead. The goal snapped a four-game streak on which the Admirals had been held scoreless on the man-advantage. Five minutes later the Swamp Rabbits got on the board courtesy of Matt Prapavessis. Sean Flanagan worked his way off the right wall and sent a cross-ice pass to Prapavessis who snapped a quick shot low to the blocker side of Murray, bringing the Swamp Rabbits within one. Norfolk extended the lead back to two goals four minutes later. Grant Besse rolled off the top of the right circle and wristed a long shot through traffic that found the back of the net, pushing the lead to 3-1. Greenville cut the lead back to one before the period ended. Shane Walsh netted his third of the season with just 8:01 to play in the period. Norfolk led 3-2 at the second intermission.

In the third period the Swamp Rabbits tied the game up with just under eight minutes to play. Joe Basaraba found a loose puck in front and slapped the puck past Murray, tying the game for the first time since the opening period. TJ Melancon got a pass from Grant Besse and walked across the front of the net before tucking the puck past Rimmer to give the Admirals the lead once again. Melancon's second goal of the night and 11th of the season proved to be the game-winner as the Admirals topped the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jamie Murray, claiming his second straight win, stopped 36 of 39 shots on the night. Former Admiral Ty Rimmer stopped 32 of 36 shots in the loss.

The Admirals wrap up a nine-game home stand on Monday afternoon taking on the Jacksonville Icemen at 2:00 pm.

