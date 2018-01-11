MeiGray to auction jerseys and pucks from 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL in association with The MeiGray Group announced on Thursday that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys and pucks from the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The jerseys worn by the 28 ECHL All-Stars during pre-game warm-ups and the skills competition, as well as the first half of games one and two of the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid in real-time on the mobile auction app, Handbid, starting when pre-game warm-ups get underway on Monday, January 15, through 15 minutes following the completion of the championship game.

Select jerseys worn during the second half of games one and two, as well as game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid following the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic through MeiGrayAuctions.com.

For the first time in ECHL history, the All-Star Classic will feature not two, but four teams, representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the North Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

The 11th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 15 during a formal dinner, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, featuring Induction Ceremonies, players from the ECHL All-Star Teams, and several of the NHL and ECHL's most prestigious trophies.

The 2018 ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers, will kick off the All-Star festivities Sunday, Jan. 14 from 2-8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Pan Am. Fans in attendance can enjoy a wide array of entertainment options throughout the day in anticipation for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be on hand with a variety of interactive activities and exhibits, including displays of ECHL and NHL trophies and memorabilia. Fans can enjoy a live performance from Indianapolis' own Hunter Smith Band, while having the chance to get autographs from Indy Fuel players, ECHL All-Stars and league mascots.

