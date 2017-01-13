MeiGray to Auction Jerseys and Pucks from 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic

January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL in association with The MeiGray Group announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys and pucks from the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY.

The 13th All-Star Game-Worn Jersey Auction and 11th All-Star Puck Auction will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. ET and run through Thursday, Feb. 16. The jerseys worn by the 22 players of the ECHL All-Star Team and the players on the Adirondack Thunder during the first half of play on Jan. 18, as well as game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Game, will be available as part of the auction at ECHL.com and MeiGrayAuctions.com.

The 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams. The All-Star Team will be comprised of the League's top talent and prospects, showcasing the future stars of hockey as they develop in the ECHL. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 10th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, during a luncheon ceremony presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George, N.Y., the official host hotel of the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Twelve coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League while 64 players from the contest have gone on to play in the NHL, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, with player appearances, interactive game, prizes, giveaways, auctions, memorabilia, and a special Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 starting at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George, N.Y. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the day's events include the ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon and the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY. Select ECHL Skills competitions will be held the same night and will be incorporated into the evening's events.

