Megan Returns to NHL
February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that center Wade Megan has been recalled from loan to the club by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).
The 26-year-old made his NHL debut on Dec. 22 with the Blues against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In that contest, Megan also netted his first NHL goal while skating on a line with Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall.
Through 50 American Hockey League games with Chicago, the former Boston University standout has 45 points, including a league-leading 23 goals.
Megan is having a career year in the AHL, already surpassing his previous bests in goals (14) and assists (9). He also is on pace to nearly triple his previous career-high point total (23).
In other roster news, Chicago will be without forward Andrew Agozzino on Friday at Texas. He will serve a one-game suspension that he incurred for an illegal check to the head on Feb. 12 against the San Antonio Rampage at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves travel to Texas for a two-game road trip against the Texas Stars at HEB Center. On Friday, the teams square off at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on The U Too. Saturday's contest begins at 7 p.m. and will air on CW50.
