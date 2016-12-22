Megan Called to the NHL
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that center Wade Megan has been recalled from loan by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).
Through five seasons in the American Hockey League, Megan (MEE-gan) has skated in 218 games - split between the Portland Pirates, San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves - and collected 47 goals and 31 assists for 78 points.
The former Boston University Terrier leads the Wolves - and is in a three-way tie for third place on the league leaderboard - with 13 goals. Megan ranks third this season on the Wolves' points list (13-11-24); he stands 7 points shy of linemate Kenny Agostino (9-22-31).
The Canton, New York, native could make his National Hockey League debut tonight when St. Louis travels to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.
During the 2015-16 season, Megan led the AHL in short-handed goals with 7, and that number broke a 13-year-old Portland franchise record.
In his professional career, the 26-year-old has also appeared in 21 regular-season ECHL games, as well as 22 playoff games. He helped the Cincinnati Cyclones to the 2014 Kelly Cup Final, where they fell to the Greenville Road Warriors in six games.
Prior to his professional hockey career, Megan skated four seasons with Boston University and captained the squad in his senior campaign.
The Wolves play their final game before the holiday break against the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday (Dec. 22) at Allstate Arena. Puck drop for the Amtrak Rivalry showdown is slated for 7 p.m. For tickets or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2016
- Here's How Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham Was Saved from Sudden Death - Tucson Roadrunners
- NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series Driver Joey Gase To Appear at Racing Night - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters to Debut Gold Alternate Jersey On "Cavs Night" - Cleveland Monsters
- Promotional Advisory: 20th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration in Store - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Leading Scorer Tanner Kero Recalled by Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament Set for January 4 at Turning Stone Resort Casino - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Break for Holidays, Return to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Megan Called to the NHL - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Michael Bournival from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Six-Goal Surge Sends Streak to Three - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Bounce Back with 2-1 Win Over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Rampage Fall to Stars 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Top Wolves in Second Straight Contest - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Outlasted by Wolf Pack, 5-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Christmas Comes Early for Griffins with 3-0 Shutout of Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pack Give Themselves Early Christmas Present - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Unload Seven Goals in Final Game Before Break - Albany Devils
- Comets Winless Skid Moves to Six in Loss to Bruins - Utica Comets
- Three First Period Goals Lift P-Bruins over Comets 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.