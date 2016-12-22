Megan Called to the NHL

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that center Wade Megan has been recalled from loan by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).

Through five seasons in the American Hockey League, Megan (MEE-gan) has skated in 218 games - split between the Portland Pirates, San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves - and collected 47 goals and 31 assists for 78 points.

The former Boston University Terrier leads the Wolves - and is in a three-way tie for third place on the league leaderboard - with 13 goals. Megan ranks third this season on the Wolves' points list (13-11-24); he stands 7 points shy of linemate Kenny Agostino (9-22-31).

The Canton, New York, native could make his National Hockey League debut tonight when St. Louis travels to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During the 2015-16 season, Megan led the AHL in short-handed goals with 7, and that number broke a 13-year-old Portland franchise record.

In his professional career, the 26-year-old has also appeared in 21 regular-season ECHL games, as well as 22 playoff games. He helped the Cincinnati Cyclones to the 2014 Kelly Cup Final, where they fell to the Greenville Road Warriors in six games.

Prior to his professional hockey career, Megan skated four seasons with Boston University and captained the squad in his senior campaign.

