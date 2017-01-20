Meet Our 2017 Intern Class

January 20, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





Partnership Activation Assistant School: Winston-Salem State University Hometown: East Bend, NC Zach is set to graduate with a degree in sport management this May after previously earning an associate's degree from Forsyth Technical Community College in December 2014. He spent the 2016 season with the Winston-Salem Dash (CWS High-A) as a ticket sales and marketing intern. With the Dash, Zach made sales calls, coordinated the team's community outreach program, and filled in wherever else he was needed to ensure a top-notch fan experience. He enjoys being involved with his church, attending sporting events, and the outdoors. Golfing and bowling are among his favorite pastimes.

Ticket Services Assistant School: University of Arizona Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Hannah earned a communications degree with a minor in African-American studies and sports management in December. She was an avid participant in her college's Sports Marketing Association for more than a year and also volunteered with Octagon Marketing to facilitate ESPN's College GameDay. She also worked for Core Campus Real Estate as a leasing professional since July 2014. Hannah enjoys baseball, triathlons, and all types of live music.

Ticket Services Assistant School: University of Indianapolis Hometown: Bartlett, IL

Cara will graduate from UIndy with a degree in sport management and a minor in business administration in May 2017. Her experience in sports business includes time with the National Pro Fastpitch softball's Chicago Bandits and the South Central Soccer Academy. Through these experiences, she developed her skills in ticket sales, group events, and game day operations to name a few. Cara is also a member of UIndy's National Society of Leadership and Success. She enjoys going to concerts and collecting vinyl records.

Ticket Services Assitant School: Ball State University Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Connor an Indianapolis native attended Hamilton Southeastern High School. He is in his last semester at Ball State University fulfilling his internship requirement work for the Sports Administration program. While in college Connor was an active member of the Sports Administration Club. For anyone who lived on the northeast side of Indianapolis you might have seen Connor working on the docks of the Geist Marina during the summer months the past few years.

Ticket Services Assitant School: University of Missouri Hometown: Cary, IL

Mike will complete his studies in parks, recreation, and tourism with an emphasis on sport management in May 2017. He is an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, organizing designated drivers and monitoring study hours. Mike's professional experience includes a stop with the Chicago Bears in 2015, where he was a youth football camp operations intern. His duties included preparing and organizing coaching personnel, equipment, emergency plans, rosters,and accounts receivable for 33 camps hosting 3,500 participants. In his free time he likes to be outdoors spending his time fishing and hiking, as well as participating in rec sports leagues.

Stadium Operatons Assistant School: Bowling Green State University Hometown: Acme, PA

Tyler graduated in December after completing his studies in sport management with a minor in general business. He spent last summer as a facility and operations/office intern with the Premier Academy in Maumee, Ohio. He assisted the Academy with volleyball and basketball activities, marketing and social media, and other duties related to running a multipurpose sport facility. Tyler has served as BGSU's Student Employee Board event and planning coordinator and a member of the Sport Management Alliance's marketing committee since August 2015. He enjoys skiing, golfing, motocross, and both playing and coaching soccer.

Business Operations Assistant School: Milligan College Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Christopher graduated with a degree in business administration and a minor in economics in 2015. He has worked at Speedway Indoor Karting since July after six years with Business Art Designs. While living in Northeast Tennessee, Christopher also worked for Eastman Credit Union and served as a youth minister for his local church. He played tennis for the Buffaloes while in college and also finds time to act and direct in stage performances on occasion.

Ticket Services Assistant School: Indiana University Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Jacob currently plans to graduate from IU in 2018 with a degree in sport marketing and management. He is a familiar face around the ballpark after spending the 2016 season as a ticket seller for the Victory Field Box Office. Jacob also functions as a site director for Pastime Tournaments - serving as the main point of contact and manager of tournament games played in his assigned locations across the Midwest. He is a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and an active participant on IU's Student Athletic Board. Jacob enjoys watching Westworld, Narcos, and any ESPN 30 for 30. He can be found cheering on the Cubs and local Indy teams.

Stadium Operations Assistant School: University of Iowa Hometown: Dubuque, IA

Peter graduated in December with a degree in sport and recreation management. He spent the 2016 season as a stadium operations intern with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. With the Kernels, his duties included game and non-game event preparations, gameday employee scheduling, facility supervision, and more. Peter's dedication to baseball is further evidenced by his commitment to his high school as assistant freshman baseball coach from May 2013 to July 2015. He's spent the last five summers traveling with friends to play in modified/fast pitch softball tournaments and enjoys watching the Packers with his dad on Sundays.

Baseball Communications Assistant School: Slippery Rock University Hometown: Davenport, FL

Ben will graduate at the conclusion of the spring semester with a degree in sport management and a minor in communication. He has worked to build a wealth of experience in sports communications, primarily with the SRU Athletic Department's sports information staff. Since 2013, Ben has compiled statistics, brainstormed and created engaging content, and has even stepped behind the microphone for The Rock. His baseball experience includes spending the 2015 season with the Butler BlueSox, producing recaps, broadcasting, and serving as the on-field host. Ben enjoys the occasional round of golf and is an avid sports fan.

Merchandise Assistant School: George Mason University Hometown: Sumter, SC

Rodney graduated from George Mason with a degree in sport management and a minor in sports communications in December 2016. His experience includes stints with the George Mason University Information Department as an event assistant and the Washington Wizards NBA franchise as a marketing intern. He was also a manager for George Mason's men's basketball team. Most recently, Rodney was a residential support staff member at MasonLIFE, assisting disabled college students with life skills.

Ticket Services Assitant School: Georgia Southern University Hometown: Johns Creek, GA

Richard graduated in December with a degree in sport management and a minor in business. The fluent Spanish-speaker spent the 2016 season on the Atlanta Braves' promotions staff, assisting with giveaways and interacting with fans to make their time during Turner Field's final season memorable. He has spent multiple summers coaching youth baseball and has volunteered at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl. Richard has also participated with the Eagle Event Team at GSU since 2015, working to optimize the fan experience during campus events and assisting with ticket sales and box office operations. Richard loves his Atlanta sports teams, Florida Gators, and Colombian National Team, and recently tried skiing for the first time.

Community Relations Assistant School: University of California, San Diego Hometown: Pasadena, CA

Kristina received her bachelor's in communications in 2012 from UCSD and is now working on a sports MBA at San Diego State, which she expects to complete this June. Her studies led to her involvement with outreach in the Dominican Republic, where she worked closely with MLB and the Baseball Cares initiative to understand the economics of baseball in the DR. She has spent the last two seasons as fan programs representative for the San Diego Padres and began assisting the SDSU Athletics Department as a marketing intern in 2016. Kristina boasts extensive experience thanks to internships with VIKTOR LUNA Designs, Bread and Butter Public Relations, and the Consumer Federation of America: America Saves. She enjoys hiking, camping, cooking, reading, attending baseball games with friends, and traveling.

Marketing Assistant School: Purdue University Northwest Hometown: Lakeville, IN

Natalie spent time at Purdue and Bethel College before arriving at PNW. She graduated in December with a degree in business and concentration in marketing. She joins the Tribe after spending four months with the Chicago Bears' ticketing sales and service game day personnel. Natalie's sports background has created a versatile skillset and fan-driven focus. Previous experiences also include a community relations internship with the Indy Fuel where she developed pocket schedule distribution expertise and assisted the merchandising staff with retail store operations. Natalie is an avid runner that trains and competes in a half marathon every year. She also enjoys reading, writing, and attending sporting events.

