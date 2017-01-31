Meet Blackhawks Ice Crew, Win Chick-Fil-A Prizes When Mallards Battle Rush

MOLINE, Ill. - Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will meet fans and perform ice clean-up duties and fans will also have the chance to win free Chick-fil-A sandwiches for a year as well as a host of other Chick-fil-A prizes when the Quad City Mallards take on the Rapid City Rush at Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. at the iWireless Center.

Members of the Blackhawks Ice Crew will take time out to sign autographs and pose for photos on the iWireless Center concourse in addition to filling in on the ice Saturday night. The Ice Crew represents the Blackhawks at all United Center home games as well as at community events throughout the region.

The lucky fan who wins the chance to enjoy free Chick-fil-A sandwiches for the next 52 weeks will be one of many to take home Chick-fil-A prizes Saturday night. During one break in the on-ice action, 750 plush Chick-fil-A cows will parachute from the iWireless Center rafters. Rather larger Chick-fil-A cows will take part in an on-ice shootout during the second intermission. Each of those cows will represent a specific section of the iWireless Center and if their cow wins the shootout, the fans in that section will receive coupons good for free Chick-fil-A sandwiches. Throughout the game, fans seated in randomly selected rows will also win free Chick-fil-A sandwich coupons.

