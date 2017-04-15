Medina, Captains Top Lugnuts, 17-5

News Release

LANSING, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (5-5) rode a ten-run fourth inning and a three-homer, four-hit, five-RBI game from Jose Medina to a 17-5 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (6-4) on Saturday afternoon at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The day began with Easter eggs began dropped on to the field from a helicopter, followed by a massive Easter egg hunt in the outfield. It ended with the benches and bullpens clearing in an eventful ninth inning.

The Captains turned a 2-2 tie into a 12-2 game against Lugnuts starter Osman Gutierrez (Loss, 0-2) and reliever Geno Encina, sending 14 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth and scoring ten runs on six hits, two walks, two errors and a hit-by-pitch. Gutierrez faced six batters in the frame without recording an out, and ended up charged with eight runs on five hits and three walks in three innings-plus.

Medina's main contribution in the rally was an RBI double, with his flyout to left supplying the third out. He made up for it with his performance the rest of the game, knocking a solo home run off Gutierrez in the second inning, hitting a two-run shot against Zach Jackson in the seventh, and leading off the ninth with a solo home run against Tayler Saucedo.

Following Medina's ninth-inning homer, a heated conversation at home plate led to both teams converging on the area behind home plate, involving both dugouts and bullpens. Following a 16-minute delay, Lugnuts catcher Michael De La Cruz, Captains third baseman Jorma Rodriguez and Captains reliever Dalbert Siri were ejected.

Lake County starter Juan Hillman (Win, 1-1) pitched five innings, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks, and striking out four. Reliever Tanner Tully (Save, 1) pitched the final four innings scorelessly, limiting the Lugnuts to a pair of hits and striking out one.

In the losing cause, Bradley Jones and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. each scored a pair of runs. Jones bashed his second home run of the year, a two-run shot, in the first inning.

Sunday is a league-wide off day before the Lugnuts open a three-game series at Dayton at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, starting right-hander Andy Ravel (1-0, 0.00) against Dragons right-hander Tony Santillan (0-1, 3.00).

The Nuts return home on Thursday, April 20th, opening a seven-game homestand with a Labatt Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and sodas, plus half off craft beers.


