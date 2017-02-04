MEDIA RESOURCES: Houston Dynamo Wins Its First Preseason Game, 5-0

February 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





Edinburg, Texas (Saturday) - The Houston Dynamo opened their 2017 preseason with a 5-0 win against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley today in Edinburg. The game consisted of two 30-minute halves in which many of the newcomers to the team showcased their talent.

Forward Mauro Manotas opened the scoring at the 12th minute on an assist by forward Romell Quioto who dribbled his way down the right side. Quioto's assist was not the only assist made by a Honduran newcomer, as forward Alberth Elis went down the left side and set midfielder Alex in front of the net for a goal at the 23rd minute.

On the second half, forward Erick Torres and 1st round draftee, Joe Holland, came out leading the offense for the Dynamo. Torres' first scoring chance came when he hit the left post, but it didn't take long for him to find the back of the net. In the 50th minute, Holland went near the Vaqueros box and bounced the ball from some defenders. The ball bounced into Torres' feet and he didn't miss the chance and in the back of the goal.

Soon after that, midfielder Andrew Wegner played a corner kick that bounced to where defender Agus gave a header and scored. As the match was coming to an end, midfielder Vicente Sanchez demonstrated his skills and experience dribbling past UTRGV defenders and giving a low cross to Torres to close the game.

After the game, many of the Houston's trialist players played accompanied by some of the Dynamo's consolidated starters played a 45-minute half against a RGV FC which was also made up by a mix of trialist players and consolidated players. The game finished 2-1, with a goal by midfielder Guillermo Rodriguez for the Dynamo at 39th minute. Ivan Luquetta tied for the Toros at the 43th, but it did not last long since midfielder Christian Lucatero drew a penalty at the 45th minute, which he converted to give the Dynamo the victory.

On Tuesday, the Dynamo will close their trip to the Rio Grande Valley on a game against the RGV FC Toros.

BOX SCORE

Houston Dynamo vs. University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley Preseason Friendly February 4, 2017 - McAllen, Texas

Scoring Summary: HOU: Manotas 12 (Romell) HOU: Alex 23 (Alberth) HOU: Erik Torres 50 HOU: Agus 51 (Wegner) HOU: Erik Torres (Vicent Sanchez) 59

TEAM 1 2 F Houston Dynamo 2 3 5 UT-RGV 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo (1st 30 minutes): Joe Willis; AJ DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leo Ribeiro, Dylan Remick; Ricardo Clark; Juan David, Alex Lima; Alberth Ellis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto

Houston Dynamo (2nd 30 minutes): Tyler Deric; George Malki, Jalil Anibaba, Agus, Kevin Garcia; Joe Holland, Eric Alexander, Boniek Oscar Garcia; Andrew Wenger, Erik Torres, Vicente Sanchez

Unused Substitutes: N/A

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Mauro Manotas 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Mauro Manotas 3); FOULS: 3 (Jose David Cabezas 1, George Malik 1, Jalil Anibaba 1); OFFSIDES: 1 (Erik Torres 1); CORNER KICKS: 5 (Andrew Wegner 2); SAVES: 1 (Joe Willis 1)

UT-RGV: Jorge Medina (Leo Castillo 31); Michael Faber, Markus Bjors, Hubert Wolak, Frederik Frankman; Ilias Kosmidis, Sami Tittanen, Angel Lopez; Juanito Ramirez, Isidro Martinez, Damian Roszczyk

Unused Substitutes: N/A TOTAL SHOTS: 2 (Isidro Martinez 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Isidro Martinez 1); FOULS: 2 (Angel Lopez 1, Frederik Frankman 1); OFFSIDES: N/A ; CORNER KICKS: N/A ; SAVES: 2 (Jorge Medina 2)

Misconduct Summary: HOU: Jalil Anibaba (unsporting behavior)

Referee: Gregorio Garza Assistant Referees: Matt Breland, Joaquin Garza

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.