MEDIA RESOURCES: Houston Dynamo Quotes-Sunday, February 5

February 5, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera (English) Houston Dynamo Entrenador Wilmer Cabrera (EspaÃ±ol)

Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera (on how fans welcomed the Houston Dynamo in the Rio Grande Valley) "It was very nice for us to be over here in McAllen sharing time with the Toros. Obviously, we are focusing on our preseason. Some fans came to the practice and watched the teams, and it felt very good. For us, it was very motivating to see the progress of everything."

(on what Dynamo players can get from this experience) "Just the partnership we have with the Toros. The partnership that we have with this organization and how everything is coming along. They have a very good setup over here with the Toros. For the young players to see the communication and how close we are in all aspects, that is the key and it is important for our projects. Hopefully, we can continue moving on that direction, with a good understanding of each other, good balance and good support."

(on the team playing soccer tennis today at practice) "It is fun. Today it was more to work hard, to be moving on the field, to stretch the legs and sweat a little bit. It is always good when you have the possibility to have fun, to relax, enjoy and do different activities within soccer and the team. It was good, it was a good day."

(on how competitive the players are even when "fun" playing games) "Yes, that is why I am not referring to those names. It is difficult. Yes, it is fun; it is competitive and at the same time is good. It is part of the preseason, it is part of the practice and it is part of what we want to do during the season."

Director tÃ©cnico del Houston Dynamo Wilmer Cabrera

(sobre la bienvenida que los fans le dieron al Houston Dynamo al Valle del Rio Grande) "Ha sido muy bueno para nosotros estar aquÃ­ en McAllen compartiendo con los Toros. Obviamente, nosotros estamos enfocados en la pretemporada. Algunos fans han venido a los entrenamientos y han visto a los equipos, nos hace sentir muy bien. Para nosotros es muy motivante ver el progreso que de todo aquÃ­."

(sobre que espera los jugadores del Dynamo saquen de esta experiencia) "Solo que vean la asociaciÃ³n que tenemos con los Toros. La asociaciÃ³n que tenemos con esta organizaciÃ³n y como todo funciona. Los Toros estÃ¡n muy bien establecidos. Para nuestros jÃ³venes que vean la comunicaciÃ³n y lo cercano que somos en todas las Ã¡reas. Esa es la llave y es lo mÃ¡s importante para nuestros proyectos. Esperemos, que todo se siga moviendo en esa direcciÃ³n, que haya un entendimiento mutuo, un buen balance y un buen apoyo."

(sobre los juegos que hicieron para divertirse en la prÃ¡ctica) "Fueron muy divertidos. Hoy era para trabajar fuerte, para movernos en el campo, para estirar las piernas y sudar un poco. Siempre es bueno poder divertirse, relajarse, disfrutar y hacer distintos juegos con un balÃ³n de fÃºtbol y en equipo. Fue un buen dÃ­a."

(sobre la competencia interna aÃºn en juegos que son para divertirse) "Si, no dirÃ© nombres. Es un poco difÃ­cil. SÃ­, es divertido, es competitivo y al mismo tiempo es muy bueno. Es parte de la pretemporada, es parte del entrenamiento y es parte de lo que queremos durante la temporada."

Hector R. Castelltort | Communications Coordinator 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Suite 200 | Houston, Texas 77010 t 713 276 7520 c 832 971 0975 @hcastelltort | HoustonDynamo.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.