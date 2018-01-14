Media Release from the Rockland Boulders

News Release

(POMONA, NY) - Bottom Nine Baseball, LLC announced today that Shawn Reilly has been named President of the Rockland Boulders. He takes charge of all baseball and business operations for the Boulders, which completed its seventh season in the Canadian American Baseball League this past September.

Reilly, who has been Executive Vice President and General Manager of the team since its inception, was a founding member of the Boulders in 2011. The Niagara Falls, NY, native received his MBA from Niagara University and was formerly General Manager of the spring training facility of the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie. Prior to starting the Boulders, he was Executive Vice President of Core Communities in Port St. Lucie, the development company of the Florida master-planned communities of St. Lucie West and Tradition. He succeeds Founding Partner Ken Lehner, who is stepping down from that position in order to pursue other business opportunities, but will remain on the Board of Directors.

"Ken's vision and passion and commitment to Major League quality excellence of operations and branding have been instrumental in making our organization what it is today," Reilly noted. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with all of our valued stakeholders in our efforts to make this team one that the community is proud of and that helps make our community a better place to live."

"I still plan on sharing input, ideas and expertise with the organization from afar," said Lehner. "I would like to thank our friends and corporate partners for all the support they have shown over the years in making us one of America's best minor league organizations. I would like to thank our coaches, players and front office staff for the tremendous job they have done each and every season. You only get one chance to start a franchise and because of everyone's efforts the Boulders are off to a great start.

The Boulders have reached the Can Am League playoffs each year since 2014, when they won the league championship. They lost in the 2017 Championship Series to the Quebec Capitales.

Playing in Palisades Federal Credit Union Park, the Boulders not only brought professional baseball to the area, but have made the ballpark a hub for charitable and nonprofit activities over the years. More than 250 nonprofits have held events at the park and the 2018 season will likely see the Boulders surpass the one million dollar mark in charitable activities.

About Rockland Boulders and Bottom 9 Baseball, LLC

The Rockland Boulders are entering their 8th season of professional baseball in the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball ("CanAm League") in pursuit of the post-season for the fifth straight year. In 2016, Rockland's first former player reach Major League Baseball when outfielder Stephen Cardullo made his debut with the Colorado Rockies on August 26. In 2014 the Boulders won their first CanAm League Championship. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in the New York City region, Boulders baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. During the 2017 season, the team welcomed its 1,000,000th fan to Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, NY. In 2012 and 2014, Rockland was named the CanAm's "Organization of the Year. They are owned and operated by Bottom 9 Baseball, LLC (B9B), a sports and entertainment company comprised of former executives from all levels of major and minor league sports. B9B is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Lower Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey. Slide to www.rocklandboulders.com for more information.

