Media Availability with Hacksaw Jim Duggan for Cougars Pro

News Release

GENEVA, Ill. - All accredited media personnel are invited to attend the Cougars Professional Wrestling Night, presented by the Legends of Wrestling, on Thursday, July 13 at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars will welcome wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Media who are interested in attending an informal group session with Hacksaw Jim Duggan from 4:40 to 5:00 p.m. must RSVP by Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. to Communications Coordinator, Jacquie Boatman, at jboatman@kanecountycougars.com or call 630-232-8811 x 1243.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan will begin signing for a pre-game autograph session when gates open from 5:15-6:00 p.m. on the center field deck before heading to the field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at 6:25 p.m. An additional autograph session will take place on the center field deck at approximately 6:40 p.m. The second autograph session will take place for as long as lighting conditions allow dependent on the time of sunset.

There will be a $5 charge per autograph with a limit of two autographs per person. Fans must provide their own items to be autographed while no posed photos will be permitted to allow as many people through the line as possible.

Professional Wrestling Night will also feature Thirsty Thursday deals, presented by Miller Lite with $1 select beers, sodas and hot dogs. Fans will be treated to a post-game fireworks show, set to 80's music, also thanks to Miller Lite.

