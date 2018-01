News Release

Ducks-Logo-Story

LONG ISLAND DUCKS NEWS

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2018

WHAT: THE LONG ISLAND DUCKS WILL BE CONDUCTING THEIR THIRD TD BANK "TAKE A DUCK TO CLASS" VISIT OF THE YEAR. THE APPEARANCE WILL RECOGNIZE JACOB RUBBO, A FIFTH GRADE STUDENT AT TAMARAC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, FOR HIS WINNING ESSAY. JACOB CHOSE TIM SZLOSEK, PRESIDENT OF THE SPECTRUM OF DREAMS FOUNDATION, AS A "HERO IN HIS COMMUNITY". THE FOUNDATION HELPS CHILDREN AND FAMILIES ON LONG ISLAND THAT ARE AFFECTED BY A SPECIAL NEED SITUATION AND FINANCIAL HARDSHIP.

WHO:

-JACOB RUBBO, FIFTH GRADE STUDENT (CONTEST WINNER)

-TOM SZLOSEK, PRESIDENT OF THE SPECTRUM OF DREAMS FOUNDATION (HERO IN JACOB'S ESSAY)

-MS. TRISH SCHNEIDER, JACOB'S TEACHER

-LONG ISLAND DUCKS MASCOT QUACKERJACK

-ERIC FISHON, TD BANK VICE PRESIDENT US FIELD MARKETING & STRATEGY FOR SUBURBAN NY

-ED PESAPANE, TD BANK LAKE RONKONKOMA STORE MANAGER

-DUCKS STREET TEAM

WHEN: TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2018. ASSEMBLY TO BEGIN PROMPTLY AT 10:00 A.M.

WHERE:

TAMARAC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

50 SPENCE AVE.

HOLTSVILLE, NY 11742

(631) 244-5680

CONTACT: MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND FOR PHOTO/VIDEO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES. PLEASE RSVP BY CONTACTING MICHAEL POLAK, DUCKS DIRECTOR OF MEDIA RELATIONS & BROADCASTING, AT 516-456-1973 OR MPOLAK@LIDUCKS.COM.