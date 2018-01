News Release

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2018

WHAT : THE LONG ISLAND DUCKS WILL BE CONDUCTING THEIR FIRST TD BANK "TAKE A DUCK TO CLASS" VISIT OF THE YEAR TODAY. THE APPEARANCE WILL RECOGNIZE ESSAY CONTEST WINNER MEGAN HEFFERNAN, A THIRD GRADE STUDENT AT FIFTH AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN EAST NORTHPORT. SHE WROTE ABOUT HER FATHER, DAN, WHO IS THE EAST NORTHPORT FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF, A POLICEMAN AND AN ARMY VETERAN. MEGAN CHOSE HER DAD AS A "HERO IN THE COMMUNITY" FOR HER ESSAY.

WHO :

-MEGAN HEFFERNAN, THIRD GRADE STUDENT (CONTEST WINNER)

-DAN HEFFERNAN, MEGAN'S FATHER (HERO IN HER ESSAY)

-MRS. PAMELA LYNCH, MEGAN'S TEACHER

-LONG ISLAND DUCKS MASCOT QUACKERJACK

-ERIC FISHON, TD BANK VICE PRESIDENT US FIELD MARKETING & STRATEGY FOR SUBURBAN NY

-JENNIFER M. ARNOLD, TD BANK EAST NORTHPORT STORE MANAGER

-DUCKS STREET TEAM

WHEN : FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2018. ASSEMBLY TO BEGIN PROMPTLY AT 1:15 P.M.

WHERE :

FIFTH AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1157 FIFTH AVENUE

EAST NORTHPORT, NY 11731

(631) 262-6820

CONTACT : MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND FOR PHOTO/VIDEO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES. PLEASE RSVP BY CONTACTING MICHAEL POLAK, DUCKS DIRECTOR OF MEDIA RELATIONS & BROADCASTING, AT 516-456-1973 OR MPOLAK@LIDUCKS.COM.