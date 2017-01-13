Media Advisory - Hot Stove Luncheon on Monday, January 16

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be hosting a Hot Stove Luncheon from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 16 at the Holiday Inn in Springdale in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club. Doors will open at the Holiday Inn at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Media attending the event are being asked to arrive by no later than 11:35 a.m. as interviews will be granted on a one-on-one basis between 11:40 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. outside of the room prior to the start of the Hot Stove event at noon.

WHO: Vance Wilson (Naturals Manager), Scott Sharp (Kansas City Royals Assistant General Manager/Baseball Operations), and Justin Cole (General Manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals).

WHAT: Hot Stove Luncheon that will preview Season 10 of Naturals Baseball

WHEN: Monday, January 16 - Interviews: 11:40 a.m. until 11:55 a.m. / Luncheon: 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

WHERE: Holiday Inn Springdale

1500 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72764

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday, April 6 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Day of Season 10 of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtags #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2017 schedule, tickets, group outings, promotions, roster, and Spring Training information as we prepare for the Season 10 of Naturals Baseball.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

