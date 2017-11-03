Mechack Jerome Called up for International Duty

News Release

Mechack JÃ©rome Called Up for International Duty

The center back will join the Haitian national team for two friendlies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Haitian national team has called up Jacksonville Armada FC defender Mechack JÃ©rÃ´me for two friendly matches.

JÃ©rÃ´me will depart the United States on Monday first for a match against Saudi Arabia on Friday, Nov. 10. Then the Grenadiers will face Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

JÃ©rÃ´me will return on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The 2017 NASL season has concluded for the Armada FC, so JÃ©rÃ´me will not miss any club matches during his international duty.

JÃ©rÃ´me was most recently called up by Haiti for a friendly against Japan on Oct. 10. The 27 year old has totaled 64 caps and three goals for his national team. JÃ©rÃ´me played for Haiti at the 2007 CONCACAF U17 Tournament and the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, before making his debut for the full senior Haitian national team in 2008. He was part of the Haiti squad that competed in the 2008 Caribbean Championship, and helped his country qualify for the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

