McRAE GOES THE DISTANCE IN 2-1 CURVE LOSS

BOWIE, Md. - Alex McRae pitched a complete game and allowed just two runs, but the Altoona Curve lost the series opener against the Bowie Baysox, 2-1, on Monday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Curve (40-33) outhit the Baysox (37-39), 5-4, but a pair of sixth-inning runs were enough to back the Bowie pitching staff.

McRae (Loss, 6-3) worked eight innings and allowed two runs onfour hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. It was the second complete game of his career and the first by a Curve pitcher this season. It matched the longest outing of McRae's career.

Bowie snuck through back-to-back singles to open up the sixth inning and the runners moved over on a sacrifice bunt. Cedric Mullins broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly to score Steve Wilkerson, and Austin Hays lofted a run-scoring single to right field to open the advantage to 2-0.

Bowie starter David Hess (Win, 7-5) worked seven scoreless innings and allowed three hits with seven strikeouts.

In the eighth, Bowie sent rehabbing major league closer Zach Britton to the mound, and Elvis Escobar opened up the inning with a double. After moving to third on a Kevin Newman groundout, Jordan Luplow brought Escobar across with a two-out infield single to plate the Curve's only run of the night.

Scott McGough (Save, 1) pitched 1-2-3 ninth to close out the Bowie win.

The game was played in one hour and 54 minutes, just three minutes longer than the shortest game in franchise history.

