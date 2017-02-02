McParland Strikes Twice in 5-2 Loss

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Two goals by Steven McParland were all the South Carolina Stingrays (23-17-2-1) could get by Manchester Monarchs (27-11-3-4) goaltender Jonah Imoo Wednesday night as the netminder made a total of 44 saves in a 5-2 win for the Monarchs at the SNHU Arena.

With goals number 11 and 12 on the season, McParland is now second among all Stingrays skaters for the season. The forward also racked up 10 shots on net in the game, as part of a 46-shot outburst for South Carolina in the contest. Defenseman Wade Epp also had a multi-point night, assisting on both of McParland's goals.

The Stingrays took the initial lead in the opening period when McParland scored his 11th tally of the year at 11:36 on a one-timer that was set up by Patrick Gaul from the corner of the Manchester zone. Epp picked up the second assist on the play for his fourth helper of the season.

Manchester tied the game in the final minute of the period on a goal by David Kolomatis at 19:03 to even the score at 1-1 before the first intermission.

The Monarchs took control of the contest in the middle frame with a tally from Rihards Burkarts at 3:25 and a short-handed strike by Ed Wittchow in the last minute of the period at 19:27 to take a 3-1 lead after two.

McParland made it a one-goal game with his second of the night just 46 seconds into the third and cut the Manchester lead to 3-2. Epp and defenseman Alex Brooks accounted for the assists on the goal.

South Carolina continued to put on the pressure and out-worked the Monarchs for the majority of the third period, outshooting Manchester 21-5 in the frame. But a goal with 5:05 left on the clock by Daniel Doremus put the Monarchs back up by two at 4-2 and the game was out of reach for the Stingrays.

A late empty-net goal by Cory Ward finished the game and Manchester moved to 17-5-1-1 at home this season with the victory.

Goaltender Parker Milner made 29 saves for South Carolina in the loss, coming up with some big stops for the Stingrays earlier in the contest. After being out-shot 16-9 in the opening period, South Carolina had the edge in shots 37-18 the rest of the way.

Both teams were held scoreless on two power play attempts, each going 0-for-2 on the night.

The Stingrays continue their six-game road trip up north with another battle against Manchester Friday night at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns home to face Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

