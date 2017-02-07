McParland Signs PTO with Wolves

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that the club signed Steven McParland to a professional tryout contract.

This season, the 25-year-old has been skating with the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL. Through 43 games in his rookie season, he ranks second on the team in goals (13) and third in points (33).

McParland skated for the Elmira Jackals (ECHL) near the end of the 2015-16 season in four games. He registered a goal and two assists for three points.

Prior to turning professional, McParland spent four seasons at Providence College. As a Friar, he helped the program win its first NCAA championship in 2015.

In 129 games with Providence, McParland collected 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points. He also finished his collegiate career with a +1 plus/minus rating and 58 penalty minutes.

McParland will be with the Wolves Tuesday when the club faces the Rockford IceHogs for the tail end of a home-and-home series at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop for the Illinois Lottery Cup contest is 7 p.m. and will be streamed on AHLLive.com .

Chicago returns to Allstate Arena on Friday (Feb. 10) when the San Antonio Rampage pay their first visit to Rosemont this season. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on The U Too. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

